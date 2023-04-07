Mixed weather ahead for Easter bank holiday weekend

Friday is to be dry with spells of sunshine and only a small chance of light rain. Photograph: iStock

Met Éireann has said the Easter bank holiday weekend will see a mix of dry weather and some small showers, although heavy rain is forecast for Monday.

Friday is to be dry with spells of sunshine and only a small chance of light rain, with temperatures reaching up to 15 degrees.

Tonight will be much the same, with a forecast for clear, dry skies in most parts of the country. The west and southwest may see some rain later in the night, as temperatures fall to between two and eight degrees.

The weather on Saturday is forecast to be dry with hazy sunny spells and temperatures up to 15 degrees.

The western half of the country is set to see more cloud cover, with coastal areas in the west and southwest told to expect some light rain. Saturday night then will see scattered outbreaks of rain, particularly in the southwest.

The east of the country is set to be the sunniest on Sunday, with clouds and some outbreaks of rain in the west. The rain is forecast to become heavier as it moves across the rest of the country over the day.

Met Éireann has said there will be mostly clear skies on Sunday night, in between some scattered rain showers.

However, rain will be widespread across the country on Monday, with heavy showers bringing hail and thunder in some places. A moderately strong southern wind will keep temperatures between nine and 12 degrees.

On Monday night rain will ease off and likely be confined to northern parts of the country, while the outlook for Tuesday is more wet and windy weather.