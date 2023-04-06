Revenue sends warnings to 150,000 homeowners over unpaid property tax

About ten per cent of property owners have not met their LPT obligations.. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Revenue has written to about 150,000 property owners who failed to meet the deadline for payment of the local property tax (LPT), warning them of possible enforcement actions.

Revenue’s statistics on LPT show that €314 million was collected in the first quarter of the year. It says the payment compliance rate of 90 per cent shows “the vast majority” of property owners have met their obligations.

Payment arrangements for this year’s LPT liabilities are in place on more than 1.7 million properties, including 350,000 with annual instructions debited on March 21st.

Last year was the first year that newly liable properties came within the charge to LPT on an annual basis. Owners of properties built during the last year were required to submit an LPT return and set up a payment arrangement for this year.

Katie Clair, head of Revenue’s LPT branch, said: ‘’All residential property owners were required to set up their 2023 payment method by January 10th at the latest and the vast majority did exactly that.

“However, some property owners haven’t yet paid or set up a payment arrangement and they now leave themselves open to collection and enforcement action by Revenue.

“We have issued 150,000 letters to property owners who haven’t yet paid or set up a payment method to pay or make an arrangement to pay. Property owners who fail to do so may be subject to a range of collection and enforcement actions by Revenue.”

Ms Clair said these include “mandatory deduction at source from salary or pension, withholding of tax clearance certification, the application of surcharges on income tax, corporation tax and capital gains tax returns or offsetting of other tax refunds against LPT arrears”.

“I urge all property owners who haven’t made arrangements to pay their LPT to take immediate action and use this opportunity to ensure they are fully compliant with their LPT obligations,” she said. “The easiest way to set up your LPT payment method is online.

“However, if property owners need assistance in completing their LPT Return or have any queries regarding their LPT obligations, they can contact the LPT Helpline at 01 738 36 26.”