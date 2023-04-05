Two women killed in separate incidents in Limerick and Dublin

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances of the separate incidents in Dublin and Limerick

Gardaí are investigating after two women were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday, one in Limerick city and one in Dublin 15.

A woman in her 60s was found dead at about 10am yesterday morning in Carpenterstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances, and her body has been removed to Dublin city Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment block on Dock Road, Limerick city yesterday at around 1.30pm.

It’s understood that the woman was fatally assaulted.

A Garda forensic team conducted a technical examination of the scene and investigators called in the Office of the State Pathologist to perform a postmortem.

Anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry street areas from 1pm-2pm have been asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s died in a house fire at a property in Douglas Road West, Douglas, Co Cork, yesterday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.