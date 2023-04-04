Woman (20s) dies following assault in Limerick city

The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at Dock Road in Limerick City on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in her 20s following an assault in Limerick city on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm in a residential property on Dock Road.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is being preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination is to be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information that could assist their investigation to contact them.

The force appealed to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick city from between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.