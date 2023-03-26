Guns found during community litter pick in Co Fermanagh

Baragh Gardens, where the guns were found. Photograph: Google Streetview

Two guns and bullets were found in a hedge in a Co Fermanagh village during a weekend community litter pick, police have confirmed.

The weapons were discovered by a member of the public in the Baragh Gardens area of Ballinamallard on Saturday.

The area was cordoned off by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and army technical officers attended the scene.

All items have been seized and will now undergo forensic examination, the PSNI said on Sunday.

Detectives have appealed from anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates court on Monday morning on firearms charges.

It follows the search at a property in the Garvaghy Road area of Dromara on Saturday, where firearms and ammunition were seized.