Woman in her 70s dies in Offaly car crash

A woman in her 70s has died in a crash which took place shortly after 8.30am on Saturday on the N62 at Doon Cross outside of Ferbane in Co Offaly.

The collision involved an articulated lorry and a car. The driver of the car was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where she subsequently died from her injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place later this evening. It will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dashcam footage), to contact Birr Garda station on 057-916-9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.