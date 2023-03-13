Man (50s) in critical condition after being struck by car in Co Kerry

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A male pedestrian in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Spunkane in Waterville, shortly before 8pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is closed on Monday morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahersiveen Garda station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.