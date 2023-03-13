Ireland

Man (50s) in critical condition after being struck by car in Co Kerry

Road remains closed with local diversions in place

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sarah Burns
Mon Mar 13 2023 - 08:53

A male pedestrian in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Spunkane in Waterville, shortly before 8pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is closed on Monday morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahersiveen Garda station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

An Garda SíochánaCork University Hospital (CUH)
LATEST STORIES