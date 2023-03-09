Catholic bishops raise ‘deep concern’ over eviction ban end

The decision not to extend the moratorium on evictions is creating “immense” anxiety around Ireland, according to the Catholic Bishops, who have expressed “deep concern” around its potential impact on the number of people entering homelessness.

Earlier this week, Government announced its ban on evictions would end as planned on March 31st, resulting in significant political and public debate due to the record levels of homelessness in the State.

In a statement following the Spring 2023 general meeting of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, published on Thursday, they said the decision to lift the ban comes “at a time of crisis in housing provision in Ireland, coupled with added pressures created by demand and the lack of supply”.

“Evicting people from their home resonates deeply in our national psyche and social history. Eviction will lead to a sharp increase in homelessness, which is already excessive,” the statement said.

READ MORE

“The Church – through our parishes, communities and pastoral agencies – witnesses on a daily basis the effects the housing crisis has on individuals and families. The anxiety that this decision is causing across Ireland is immense. There is a responsibility on the State to increase housing supply, to protect people, to ensure fair prices and security of tenure.”

The bishops said housing has become the area where some of the “deepest inequalities in our society is evident”. They called for a referendum to amend the constitution to provide for an “explicit right to housing”.

Refugee response

The statement acknowledged the “overwhelmingly positive” response of people to the new arrivals seeking refuge or asylum.

“The generosity of the people of Ireland, and of the State, in responding to the unprecedented situation, needs to be acknowledged. It is visible in every parish, town, community and city in the country,” he said.

However, the Bishops said as the number of refugees increases, so does the demand for adequate housing provision.

“For too long, there has been a lack of urgency in the provision of housing for all in Ireland. To integrate refugees and people seeking asylum into our communities requires a focussed plan on the part of government and public bodies and an openness to work constructively with people locally so as to maximise opportunities for real encounters,” they said.

“This must involve listening to the genuine concerns of local people and allaying their fears.”

On recent reports of racism and xenophobia, the bishops said racism seeks to “divide and to exploit anxieties by spreading fear, often through misinformation.

“There is no place for racism in Ireland. As a people with a long history of emigration, particularly in the light of the famine, we know deeply within ourselves what it is like to have to leave one’s homeland and seek shelter and a better life,” the statement said.

“May our communities be spaces of welcome for the flourishing of all.”