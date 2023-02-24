Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland -Sunday 26th February -The First Sunday of Lent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre- arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral - Cathedral Church of St Anne. On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit our website at www.christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) FIRST SUNDAY OF LENT. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The First Sunday of Lent, Sunday 26th February at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). Thursday 2nd March at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

Saint Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - The First Sunday of LENT, 26th February. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, (Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral). For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patricks, Newbridge, St Johns, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patricks, Carnalway. For further details, visit: https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes. All welcome.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the First Sunday in Lent. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue, 11.30 Service of the Word for the First Sunday in Lent. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Leighton, Bairstow: The Lamentation of Jeremiah, Psalm: 109 vv 105-112, Dyson in D, Haydn: Insanae et vanae curae. Preacher: The Very Revd N.J. Sloane B.A., M.Phil., M.A. Chancellor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Dyson in D, Psalm 119 vv145-160, The Sermon in Music: Bruckner: Locus iste a Deo factus est. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 – Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 -Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 -Monday - Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday 26th February - The First Sunday in Lent. 10.30am Morning Prayer. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org