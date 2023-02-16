‘Nuisance’ e-scooter riders rate highly in public’s view of dangerous driving

Legislation is intended to limit the speed at which e-scooters can legally travel, but a call has been made for this to be 'enforced'. File photograph: iStock

Drivers of e-scooters are perceived to be the second most dangerous road users in Ireland, next only to young men, according to fresh research.

The survey, conducted by Aviva Insurance Ireland, also found that members of the public believe cyclists are the third biggest threat.

According to the data, one-third of respondents (34 per cent) believe young men to be “the most dangerous users of our roads”, followed by 20 per cent who said e-scooters and 17 per cent who pointed the finger at cyclists.

It drew on a poll of 1,000 adults countrywide conducted by iReach Insights.

“The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed that [the] upcoming Road Traffic and Roads Bill will regulate the use of e-scooters this year,” said Billy Shannon, Aviva’s managing director of consumer business.

“He has indicated that a clause will be inserted in the Bill stating that e-scooter users must travel under 25 km/h if they want to avoid insurance and tax. If implemented, it is imperative that this law be enforced for the safety of other road users and to better protect pedestrians.”

No gender difference

Almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of respondents said there was no gender difference when it came to the safest drivers, but 22 per cent opted for men and 16 per cent for women.

Similarly, while almost half (48 per cent) said there was no difference when it came to parking, far more of the remainder went for male drivers (45 per cent), than female (7 per cent).

Younger respondents were more likely to conclude that men were better drivers while those aged 55 and over were more likely to believe men were better at parking.

“Evidently it really is a moot point as to which of us make the better drivers and are more confident when it comes to parking, particularly in tight spaces,” said Mr Shannon.

“It is good to see that most respondents believe that there is no difference between us when it comes to our driving skills.”