Man (40s) dies in single vehicle crash in Co Mayo

A man has died following a single vehicle crash shortly after midnight this morning on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

The driver of the van, who was in his 40s, later died from his injuries. His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them. In particular, gardaí would like to speak to any road users who were in the area between the Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge between 12am and 12.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.