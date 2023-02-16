Ireland

Man (40s) dies in single vehicle crash in Co Mayo

Van driver crashed shortly after midnight on N60 in Claremorris

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a crash in Co Mayo. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Patsy McGarry
Thu Feb 16 2023 - 08:15

A man has died following a single vehicle crash shortly after midnight this morning on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

The driver of the van, who was in his 40s, later died from his injuries. His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them. In particular, gardaí would like to speak to any road users who were in the area between the Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge between 12am and 12.30am.

READ MORE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Patsy McGarry

Patsy McGarry

Patsy McGarry is Religious Affairs Correspondent of The Irish Times

MayoAn Garda Síochána
LATEST STORIES