Man dies following e-scooter crash in Carlow on Wednesday night

A man has died after e-scooter hit a bollard on the cycle track in Carlow. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man has died following an e-scooter crash in Carlow on Wednesday night.

It is believed that a local man in his 60s came off his e-scooter after hitting a bollard on the cycle track around Burrin Manor at about 9.40pm.

The man was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The scene of the crash continued to be examined by a Garda forensics team on Thursday.

A file has been prepared for the coroner, says An Garda Síochána.