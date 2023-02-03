Trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital

Trooper Shane Kearney will need further treatment later in the year. Photograph: Defence Forces This photograph has been approved by Trooper Kearneys family

Irish soldier Shane Kearney, who was seriously injured in an attack in Lebanon in December, is to be discharged from hospital on Friday.

The Defence Forces issued a statement saying Trooper Kearney would leave the care of staff at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and return home to continue his recovery.

The 22-year-old was injured on active service when his convoy came under attack on December 14th. His fellow peacekeeper, 24-year-old Pte Seán Rooney, was killed during the incident. Two other colleagues were treated for minor injuries.

Trooper Kearney “still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family”, the statement said.

Last month the Defence Forces said Trooper Kearney had responded well to treatment and his condition was updated from critical to stable.

From Killeagh, east Cork, Trooper Kearney joined the Defence Forces in October, 2018. He was posted to the 1st Cavalry Squadron based in Collins Barracks in Cork.

He departed for Lebanon last November as part of the 121st Battalion on what was his second peacekeeping tour.

Last week it emerged the UN peacekeeping force in South Lebanon had completed its fact-finding investigation into the attack. A report including key findings has been sent to UN headquarters in New York.