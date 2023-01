The incident occurred at approximately 3pm on Friday on the M11 at Gorey.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road crash in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred at approximately 3pm on Friday on the M11 at Gorey.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the crash, which they said involved a car and a truck.

A woman in her 40s who was driving the car was air lifted to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.