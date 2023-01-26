Toddler dies at house in Skibbereen, Co Cork in ‘tragic accident’

Gardaí have confirmed the sudden death of a toddler in a house in Skibbereen, Co Cork. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí have confirmed the sudden death of a toddler in a house in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Gardaí have indicated that shortly after 9pm on Wednesday they attended a house in the town following the sudden death of a young boy.

In a statement, gardaí said they were treating the incident as a tragic accident and that foul play was not suspected.

“The Coroner (for West Cork) has been notified and a postmortem will be held at Cork University Hospital. Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available. ”