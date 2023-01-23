Irish dancing body seeks ‘change management’ consultant in wake of controversy

The Irish dancing world has been shaken by allegations that have led to the suspension of 44 individuals from judging competitions and full disciplinary hearings against them. Photograph: Carolyn Ann Ryan

The world’s oldest and largest governing body for Irish dancing is seeking a “change management” consultancy to review and help reform the organisation in the wake of a scandal involving alleged competition-fixing.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) wants to recruit the consultancy to conduct a review of the commission, its adjudication and competition rules, its regulations and disciplinary procedures, as the dancing body seeks to put the controversy behind it.

The Irish dancing world has been shaken by the allegations that have led to the suspension of 44 individuals from judging competitions and full disciplinary hearings against them following an investigation by Mr Justice Micheal Peart, the former Court of Appeal judge.

The commission said on Monday that its review steering group had identified a shortlist of potential candidates to take on the role of consultancy, providing a strong mix of large international organisations and smaller specialist firms.

READ MORE

Each consultancy has been provided with a detailed request-for-tender document outlining the commission’s requirements, competitive tendering process and timelines.

[ Catherine Martin welcomes planned changes to judging of Irish dancing competitions ]

Consultancies have been given a deadline of February 13th to submit tenders, with the commission hoping to appoint a consultancy by early March in order to complete a full strategic review of the organisation by late April in advance of the CLRG elections and agm in May.

“Identifying and appointing a change management consultant to conduct a review of CLRG across the board is a critical step in delivering effective transformation,” said a spokeswoman for the organisation.

“The review is of strategic importance and its findings will help shape and strengthen the future structure of CLRG.”

[ Michael Flatley expresses disappointment over Irish dancing scandal ]

Last week the Irish dancing body agreed to give more than 2,300 registered Irish dancing teachers worldwide a greater say in who will judge competitions in a separate move aimed at restoring trust in the commission’s competitions after the controversy.

The scandal emerged last summer when a complaint was made to the ethics committee of the CLRG accusing at least 12 Irish dancing teachers of fixing competitions.

Text message exchanges were shared with the commission purporting to show attempts between dance teachers to agree higher scores for their students before feiseanna.

[ Irish dancing: Claims of competition fixes, sexual favours detailed in court challenge ]

Mr Justice Peart was asked by CLRG in September to investigate whether people had a case to answer after the allegations and the text message exchanges were leaked online.

He recommended that cases against 44 individuals go to full disciplinary hearings.