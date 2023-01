Gardaí are investigating after a woman's body was taken from the River Boyne in Co Meath. File photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí have opened an investigation after the body of a woman was taken from the River Boyne in Co Meath.

The woman, in her 60s, was taken from the river in Trim.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in the water in Trim, County Meath, on Friday 13th January, 2023.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem will be conducted, and inquiries are ongoing, gardaí said.