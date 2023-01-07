Woman dies after hit and run in Co Galway

Gardaí have appealed for any road users with camera footage, who were travelling in Oranmore between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, to contact them.

A woman in her 80s has died after a hit and run crash in Co Galway on Friday. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore.

The pedestrian was struck by a car at about 5.05pm, with the driver of the car failing to remain at the scene.

The seriously injured woman was taken to University Hospital Galway and died later that night.

The Old Limerick Road is closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed until Saturday.

READ MORE

Gardaí have appealed for any road users with camera or dashcam footage, who were travelling in Oranmore between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.