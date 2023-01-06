Man (55) dies following car crash in Cork city

It is understood the deceased is from Whitechurch outside Cork city and was heading home from work when the incident occurred. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to assist them after a 55-year-old man died following a road traffic crash in Cork city on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3.20pm, when a motorist coming down Military Hill crashed into five parked cars on Wellington Road on the city’s north side.

People on the street raised the alarm and the emergency services attended the scene. Firefighters helped remove the casualty from the car before paramedics attended to him.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Mercy University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that the deceased is from Whitechurch outside Cork city and was heading home from work when the incident occurred.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem which gardaí hope will establish if the driver suffered some medical event which led to him losing control of the vehicle.

A Garda mechanical expert is also due to examine the car to see if some mechanical failing may have led to it careering out of control and on to Wellington Road.

Garda have closed off Wellington Road and put diversions in place, to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator examine the scene to try to establish the sequence of events.

“This is a huge tragedy for this poor man’s family, but luckily no one else was injured as his car veered out of control and hit five other cars which, thankfully, were all unoccupied,” said a Garda source.

Anyone who was on Military Hill or Wellington Road at about 3.20pm, including motorists who have dashcam footage, are asked to contact gardaí at Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510.