Christmas church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Christmas Eve at 5pm (Evensong and Blessing of the Crib). Christmas Day Services at 10am (Holy Communion) and 11am, Sung Eucharist. There shall be no afternoon services on Christmas Day. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or Christmas services. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral - Cathedral Church of St. Anne. CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES are at 8pm and 11pm. The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, featuring the St. Anne’s Cathedral Choir at 8pm, and The First Communion of Christmas at 11pm. CHRISTMAS DAY at 11am -Festival Eucharist for Christmas. Sunday 1st January at 11am -Cathedral Eucharist for the Naming of Jesus and New Year’s Day. On all other Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). SATURDAY NIGHT, 24th Dec at 11pm -Festal Eucharist for Christmas Eve. SUNDAY MORNING, 25th Ded at 11am -Festal Eucharist for Christmas Day. Sunday 1st January at 11am -New Year’s Day Eucharist at 11am. All are still welcome to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) -Christmas Eve at 11:30pm (23:30 hrs) -Holy Communion (Order Two). Christmas Day at 8am -Holy Communion (Order One) with hymns, and 11am -Festal Choral Eucharist (Order Two). Celebrant and preacher: The Right Reverend Andrew Foster, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe. Saturday evening 31st Dec at 11pm -Holy Communion. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick -Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. Lessons and Carols is at 7pm on CHRISTMAS EVE followed by the First Eucharist of Christmas at 11:30pm. On CHRISTMAS DAY, we meet at 11:30am for Holy Communion, and at 10am on Thursday 29th December at 10am for Holy Communion. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Christmas Eve at 9pm and Christmas morning at 9am for a short Communion Service. We meet again on Christmas morning at 10:30am for a Family Service with Holy Communion. (Children are asked to bring a toy). We meet on New Year’s Day at 11am. Regular Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s Cathedral) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Evening Service on CHRISTMAS EVE at 10pm, (Choral Eucharist) and on Christmas morning at 11:15am (Choral Eucharist). Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland CHRISTMAS DAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Hadyn: Little Organ Mass, My dancing day: trad arranged Nicholson, Rutter: What sweeter music, Chilcott: The Shepherds Carol, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt., Dean Ordinary. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and regular Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin CHRISTMAS EVE Holy Communion for Christmas is from 8-9pm (evening), and CHRISTMAS MORNING at 9:30am. We also meet on 1st January for Holy Communion at 9:30am. Regular Eucharistic Services are at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Saturday 24 December - Christmas Eve Clonevan 8.30pm (Holy Communion) Sunday 25 December - Christmas Day Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 11.00am (Family Service) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes - CHRISTMAS EVE Communion at Mullagh Church at 7pm, followed by Christmas Eve Communion at Shercock at 8:30pm. Christmas Day Celebration Services are at 10am at Mullagh Church and 11:30am at Knockbride Church. We are a group of four Church of Ireland parishes around in Co Cavan. Our services are open to everyone in the community, and otherwise take place at the following times: 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, find us on Facebook or at http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org - Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults -check website for details. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday 24th December, 7.30pm Christmas Eve Service. Christmas Day 10.30am Christmas Day Service (followed by Holy Communion) View live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St. James). Bray, Co Wicklow. Christmas Day Holy Communion at 9:30am and Christmas Day Worship at 10:30am. On 1st January, we meet at 10am for our Church Prayer Gathering, and at 11am for Sunday Service and Holy Communion. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We seek to honour God and share the love of Jesus in our community in the power of the Holy Spirit. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes). Co. Wexford. Friday 23rd December at 6.30pm -St. Johns Church, Clonmore (Holy Communion). CHRISTMAS EVE at 5pm in St. Pauls Church, Templescobin (Holy Communion) and 7pm in St. Peters Church, Monart (Holy Communion). Then at 9pm in St. Johns Church, Clone (Holy Communion). CHRISTMAS DAY at 10am in St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy (Family Service) and again at 11.30am (Holy Communion) ALL WELCOME. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Kill O The Grange, Dublin is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Christmas Eve Service is at 8pm with Holy Communion, and Christmas Day at 10am only. We meet at 10:30am on 1st January for New Year’s Day Service. Regular services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion), 10:15am for Coffee, Fellowship and Prayer (School Car Park), and 11am (indoor Gathering). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City - Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. New Year’s Day at St. Stephen’s Church at 11am (Holy Communion). Saint Anne’s is normally open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors. Visit: https://stann.dublin.anglican.org/ for more information.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. Christmas Day, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday). Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Christmas Day, 11.30 Eucharist. Saturday 31 December, 11.00, Liturgy of the Church of South India

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin - Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin For Christmas Services, visit https://allsaintsraheny.org/preview -Regular Sunday Services are at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Christmas Worship: Midnight Mass (The First Eucharist of Christmas) 11.30 p.m. on Saturday 24th. Sung Eucharist of Christmas Day 11 a.m. on Christmas Morning. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin - on Christmas Eve, a Crib service is at 4pm in the afternoon and Holy Communion is at 10.30pm that evening. Children are encouraged to bring toy animals at 4pm to leave at the crib, and music will be provided by our International Children’s Choir. Christmas Day service times are 9.15 am and 10.30am. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday 25th December - Christmas Day. 10.30am Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Christmas Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin - Sunday Service at 11:30am. Rev Ivor Owens. We are located at the junction of Clontarf Road and Lawrence Road. All are welcome.

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more. BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community- focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Dún Laoghaire Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion at 7pm. Christmas Day Family Service at 10am

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin -Christmas Eve Communion at 9pm, and Christmas Morning Service is at 10am. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny - 1st and 3rd Sunday at Dawson Street, Monaghan at 10:30am, 2nd and 4th Sunday at Moore Street, Aughnacloy at 10:30am, and each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin -Sunday Service at 10am. Rev Ivor Owens. We are located about a quarter mile (400m) from Sutton Cross at the junction of Howth Road and Church Road. All welcome.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org