Winter solstice: Sun lights up Newgrange burial chamber

Sunlight shines along the floor of the inner chamber at Newgrange for the winter solstice of 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The sun in its annual procession across the sky did not disappoint the thousands who turned out for the first public winter solstice at Newgrange since the end of the pandemic.

Covid-19 succeeded in 2020 and 2021 where all the other multiple calamities over millenniums had failed to do in keeping crowds gathering at the stone age megalithic monument for the shortest day of the year.

In those two years the sunrise was live-screened from the chamber inside, but there is no compensation for being there.

This year, by way of compensation, thousands made their way through the winter dawn for sunrise, which was scheduled for 8.58am.

They beat drums and cow bells in a rhythmic fashion, plucked harps, and guitars and felt happy to be there despite the biting cold. So many years it has been too cloudy, foggy, rainy or misty for the sun’s rays to penetrate the roof box above the entrance and send a beam of light 19 metres down the chamber.

Though the sun paid peek-a-boo with the crowds, it rose as scheduled as a primeval orange ball over the horizon at 8.54am eliciting a huge cheer from those present and hung around for the 20 minutes that invited guests were in the chamber.

The genius of the ancients never fails to inspire a sense of wonder. Somebody or some people 5,200 years ago managed to track the exact passage of the sun and find where it came over the horizon on December 21st, and then aligned it with a small roofbox – all without clocks, sextants or measuring tapes.

Musicians welcome the sun at Newgrange for the winter solstice of 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

There is huge demand from the public to be present for this precious moment every year. Some 33,000 entered the lottery draw to become the 12 members of the public (and five officials) allowed into the chamber on December 21st. It is in effect a double lottery as the weather invariably ruins the spectacle but not this year.

Among those present was Canadian woman Rona Sherebrin who lives in Toronto with her Irish-born partner Dermot Costello. They were informed in October that had won the lottery to enter the chamber so they altered their Christmas plans to fly to Ireland.

“I have always been interested in archaeology and history, but this is the first time I have been here on site,” she said.

“The opportunity to be here was so just so special, to be here in a place that was designed so long ago for this specific purpose – the human ingenuity was incredible. There is so much we do not know about the people who were here before us and they are our ancestors. We are still learning.”

By contrast Trudy Maguire only came from Duleek, Co Meath, a few kilometres away from Newgrange. She has been applying to the lottery for years but only won for the first time this year.

“It was mostly just daylight at the beginning and then a little sliver of golden light. It didn’t last very long, but we got to see it, so it was great. It was just amazing, just an otherworldly feeling,” she said.

Adrian Rowe from New Zealand arrived with his wife. “I was born during the summer solstice in New Zealand so it was a bit of a double birthday celebration for me,” he said. “We saw the sun for a couple of minutes. It was lovely.”

Monica Luccas and her friend Carolina Guimaraes, who are both Brazilian, have been living in Ireland for seven years. They had never heard of Newgrange before they arrived here, but they have been applying since they first became aware of it.

“It was emotional,” said Ms Luccas. “It was amazing. I have seen this online in 2020 and when my friend won the lottery, I said ‘I cannot miss this’. I can’t explain how I felt in the chamber. It was very overwhelming.”