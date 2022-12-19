Funeral of Pte Seán Rooney to take place in Dundalk on Thursday

Pte Seán Rooney was killed while serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon when his convoy came under attack. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The funeral of Pte Seán Rooney, who died last week in Lebanon where he was serving as a peacekeeper, will take place in Dundalk, Co Louth on Thursday.

His remains will be removed to the Holy Family Church in the town for Mass at 9am. He will then be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal for a burial service with full military honours.

The 24-year-old’s remains were repatriated from Lebanon on Monday. The Defence Forces member, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack last Wednesday night.

A death notice posted on Rip.ie states: “Predeceased by his father Cormac. Seán will be sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken mother Natasha and dad Paul, his adored grandparents Eugene and Rachel Rooney, nanny Ann McCloskey, his loving fiancée Holly, sisters Robyn and Carragh, brothers Callum and Benn, aunts Tara, Olga and Lauren, uncles John, Eugene and John, the entire McCloskey family, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and colleagues in the Irish Defence Forces and UNIFIL comrades.”

His remains left Beirut Airport on an Irish Air Corps Casa plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier in advance of his journey home. He was accompanied on the flight by a number of his colleagues from the 121st Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, and arrived at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel on Monday morning.

A short prayer service was held after his body was returned to his family, who were given some private time with his remains.

Pte Rooney’s mother, his fiancee, his mother’s partner, his three uncles and his grandfather were among those present as his coffin was carried from the aircraft. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin was also in attendance.

The white coffin, draped in an Irish tricolour, was carried by a number of pall bearers and was driven away in a hearse accompanied by a Garda escort shortly afterwards.

Pte Rooney’s colleague, Trooper Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in a serious condition in hospital. Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his condolences to Pte Rooney’s family, friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces.

Speaking at an Irish Red Cross event for Ukrainian families in Dublin, Mr Varadkar described the Irish UN peacekeeping mission’s work in Lebanon as “immensely valuable”. He said it was important that to understand the circumstances of the attack.

Pte Seán Rooney was killed while serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon when his convoy came under attack. Photograph: Defence Forces

Three investigations are underway into the incident - one led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

“I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured,” Mr Varadkar said. “It’s important that we do that. It’s also important that we avoid any speculation, I think at this point, until those investigations are done.

“But the main thing I think this week really is to stand with and express our condolences to Pte Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues because it’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon. But it does remind us how important that mission is.”

Mr Varadkar said the Irish peacekeeping soldiers efforts has allowed people “in that part of Lebanon for the last few decades to lead a relatively normal life which wouldn’t be the case otherwise”.

“It’s an immensely valuable mission, over 40,000 Irish people have served there, which is extraordinary if you think about it, and one that we’re very committed to,” the new Taoiseach added. – Additional reporting: PA