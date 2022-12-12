Weather warnings: Orange freezing fog alert as Monday set to be coldest day so far this year

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for freezing fog and severe frost as Monday is likely to be the coldest day of the year.

In an update to previous warnings, Met Éireann said freezing fog and icy conditions would persist throughout the day leading to very hazardous travelling conditions. Temperatures are likely to fall below minus 5 degrees in many areas.

At midday in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan the temperature was still only minus 4 degrees and other places are likely to remain below freezing all day.

[ In pictures: The cold snap ]

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met again on Monday morning and were advised by Met Éireann that temperatures will remain very low for the rest of the week, bringing a range of wintry hazards including severe frost, ice, wintry showers and freezing fog.

The status orange freezing fog warning is in place from noon on Monday until midnight in Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary. The fog will be dense in places, leading to very hazardous driving conditions.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning will remain in place for the entire country all week. Current indications suggest a return to milder conditions at the weekend.

The meeting of the NECG was convened by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in its role as lead Government department for the response to severe weather events.

Daytime temperatures in parts of the north midlands will not rise above freezing today. Temperatures are expected to be between minus 2 degrees and 4 degrees throughout the day.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), which is responsible for the airports in Dublin and Cork, said in a statement on Monday afternoon that both airports remains fully operational.

The statement also said: “As of midday, 21 flights had been cancelled in and out of Dublin Airport, including 12 departures and 9 arrivals. A number of arriving and departing flights at Cork Airport have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions in the UK. There have been no flight cancellations at Cork Airport today.”

Earlier, it was reported that almost all the flights are related to the southeast of England including Stansted Airport which has suspended all flights on Monday. There were no reports of disruption at Shannon Airport.

Irish Rail reported some delays on the early morning Dundalk and Drogheda commuter services to Dublin due to the freezing conditions but spokesperson Barry Kenny said network was not experiencing any significant weather-related delays by Monday afternoon.

Bus Éireann have advised that there are no weather-related affects on their services on Monday. There were however some cancellations on school transport schemes in some locations, which they operate on behalf of the Department of Transport.

Dublin Airport is fully operational this morning. A small number of flights have been cancelled for today, while some may be subject to delays, mainly due to weather disruption at UK airports. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight. pic.twitter.com/63nEB70v4y — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 12, 2022

In Dublin, Luas Red and Green Line services were operating as normal by lunchtime but commuters had been advised to allow extra time when travelling. Most major road routes are operating as normal.

On Dublin Bus, only two routes were experience a disruption to their normal schedule, with the 44B not serving Glencullen and 65 not serving Ballyknockan. Spokesperson Harry McCann said these routes would be reviewed throughout the day but all other routes were operating as normal.

The NECG confirmed that most public transport services will work normally but journey times may be longer on some routes. Local authorities are continuing to grit the roads though little in the way of snow is expected this week.

Local authorities say beds are available in Dublin and other urban centres for any homeless people who need one.

Met Éireann said that conditions here will remain cold and frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. There is a possibility of snow in the northwest with some drifting into the eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening. It will be freezing in many places overnight with lows of minus 6 in parts of Ulster and the cold weather is expected to last for the rest of the week.

The Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for emergency co-ordination, said there is sufficient salt for all major routes across the country.

All local authorities have their emergency plans up and running, he stated.

“We are well in control of the situation and we are happy at the response so far,” he said.

Very cold today🥶 with freezing fog🌫️ in many areas.



Ice and frost❄️ will linger in places.



Largely dry but a few wintry showers🌨️ developing.



Highs🌡️ of -2 to +4°C with light winds.



Forecast & outlook⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCluaY



Current warnings⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 pic.twitter.com/4n6EbygYFC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

Mr O’Brien told Morning Ireland that he did not anticipate large-scale school closures across the country.

“We are going to see very low temperatures with some wintry showers, but not huge levels of accumulation,” he added.

“We don’t expect there will be wholesale school closures. In specific instances where there might be a local school, the principal or the board of management can make that call.”

Mr O’Brien said he had been assured by electricity and gas providers that there will be no disruption to supplies this week.

Mr O’Brien said that he anticipates that secondary roads and footpaths will be gritted this week.

“The main focus firstly obviously will be on primary routes and we discussed the secondary routes and indeed paths in villages and around schools and shops and that. We have a sufficient supply of salt and grit and that is happening.

Meanwhile, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that alternative accommodation has been found at four different locations for eighty asylum seekers, who were being housed in tents at a Direction Provision Centre in Co Clare.

[ Asylum seekers to be moved from tents ]

He said that many of the asylum seekers are now being housed at a Direct Provision Centre in Knockalisheen in Co Clare with a “small number of people” being moved in to permanent accommodation. Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Minister O’Gorman said no asylum seekers were in tents at present nationwide and every effort was being made to ensure this solution would not be used again. He stressed that about 600 of the 63,000 being accommodated across Ireland were put in tents.

“We use tents because of the tightness of accommodation at that time and we’ve been working over the last number of weeks to move away from the use of tented accommodation and ensure that everybody can be accommodated indoors,” he said.

“All our use of tented accommodation has ceased. We had two other centres that we were using for international protection in Athlone and Kerry. We were able to close those in the last couple of weeks.”

Separately, volunteers at a national confidential listening service for older people say that many callers are “deeply worried” about keeping their properties warm this winter particularly during the current cold snap.

Áine Brady, CEO of Third Age, the not for profit organisation running the SeniorLine said that their traditional caller can be lonely and isolated. However, anxiety is now a huge issue as people attempt to manage their funds during the winter.

“Feelings of fear and anxiety have worsened recently, with many callers deeply worried about keeping warm this winter, heating their homes, managing their energy. A number qualify for the winter fuel allowance, but even so they have to ration the heat. Older people can feel the cold more, are afraid to exercise on icy roads, so many are more housebound and their mental health can suffer”, she said.

Senior Line is open every day of the year from 10am to 10pm on the Freefone number 1800 80 45 91. – Additional reporting PA