Weather to turn ‘very cold’ with snow, sleet, frost forecast

The weather is set to take a colder turn on Wednesday, with temperatures as low as -4 degrees and snow forecast in some parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be cold with patches of frost throughout the day.

Overnight it will become “very cold”, the national forecaster said, with widespread frost and temperatures dropping to between -3 and +1 degrees generally.

It will be mainly dry and clear but will become cloudier with isolated showers in the northwest later, and some may turn wintry, especially over higher ground.

Conditions will worsen on Wednesday, with highs of between 2 and 4 degrees during the day.

It will be dry and sunny in most places, but a scattering of showers will push down over Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening, while turning increasingly wintry with snow possible on higher ground.

There will be a widespread sharp frost with lows of -3 to +1 degrees with ice on untreated surfaces on Wednesday night.

Wintry showers will move southwards over the northern half of the country overnight, and temperatures will rise marginally with falls of rain, sleet and snow, in some areas, that may lead to some very icy conditions.

Conditions will continue to be very cold on Thursday. There will be scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet and possibly some snow over higher ground.

Thursday night will be “bitterly cold”, Met Éireann said, with widespread sharp to severe frost and icy matches.

Temperatures could reach as low as -4 degrees. Most areas will be dry and clear, but there will be a few wintry showers at times, mostly near northern coasts.

Friday will be similar, with temperatures again remaining between 1 and 4 degrees throughout the day.

Another widespread frost is expected that night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells as lowest temperatures dip to between -3 and -1 degrees generally.

Wintry coastal showers will continue near western coasts, although it will be a mostly dry night. Fog or freezing fog will develop as the night goes on, becoming quite dense through the midlands by morning.

A weather advisory is in place for the week, with Met Éireann adding that possible weather warnings could be issued.

The AA has urged motorists to ensure their vehicle is prepared to deal with the extreme weather. Paddy Comyn, spokesman for the body, said drivers should “make sure your car is in as good condition as it can be”.

“It is so important that tyres are in good condition – summer tyres don’t behave brilliantly. You have to take precautions, drive a little bit more slowly, stop putting boiling water on the car to defrost, boiling water is too much of a change of temperature – it cracks lots of windscreens, warm water is fine or antifreeze spray,” he said.

The main thing to remember is to slow down, he said. Leave twice the length you would normally need to stop, he added.

Celine Clarke, head of advocacy of Age Action, said some older people, worried about fuel bills, may be afraid to turn on their heating during the current cold weather.

“They are minimising their lives because of the rising cost of energy and trying to meet their needs, their basic needs. We already know that 48 per cent of older persons live in inadequate housing, according to the UN standard definition,” she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“So, the largest issue there is that people live in really poorly insulated homes, so they have a low building energy rating of F or G. These are draughty homes. They maybe don’t have central heating. They are difficult to heat. They rely on fossil fuels.”

Ms Clarke urged people to ensure they had adequate fuel and food stocks and if walking to be careful of slips and falls “Stay warm, seek the supports that are available and don’t self-disconnect,” she added.