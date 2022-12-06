First secretary of NUJ in Ireland dies aged 93

Mr Eadie was the first full time official of the NUJ in Ireland and was credited with the development of the union across Ireland

The first secretary of the NUJ in Ireland, Jim Eadie, has died aged 93 following a short illness.

Mr Eadie’s death was announced by his family on Tuesday morning.

Mr Eadie was the first full time official of the NUJ in Ireland and was credited with the development of the union across Ireland.

In a tribute Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said Jim Eadie was a legendary figure known and admired throughout the union for “his wit, humour and commitment”.

She said: “Jim was much loved and respected. Although long retired he retained a keen interest in union affairs and even in his final Illness was keen to get updates on every aspect of our work.”

Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary said: “With the death of Jim Eadie we have lost a unique figure in Irish journalism. He made an enormous contribution to Irish journalism, to trade unionism and to journalism education. To generations of journalism he was ‘Mr NUJ’ in Ireland.”