Enough Dublin homeless beds to meet demand during cold snap, says DRHE

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has said it expects there will be enough emergency accommodation beds in the capital to meet demand this week as temperatures are forecast to drop to -6 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory until December 12th, with “very cold” weather likely to lead to “sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads”.

“Showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur during the second half of the week. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days,” the advisory states.

Mary Hayes, director of the DRHE, said the executive activated its cold weather strategy, and there “will be a bed for everyone who wants one”.

“At this stage we have our cold weather strategy starting much earlier in the year, so we always have additional beds coming in during the cold weather period every single year,” Ms Hayes told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“In addition, when there’s a yellow or an amber warning, we reserve what are known as extreme whether beds and they are available for during extreme weather periods only ... from those then we will move people into emergency accommodation.

“They are always available for extreme weather events that may happen year-round,” she added.

Ms Hayes said workers in Dublin Simon are out on the streets every day who will help alert homeless individuals that there are beds available for them. There is also a DRHE app, which members of the public can use to alert the executive of the location of rough sleepers.

“Anywhere within that region, if a member of the public spots someone and is worried about someone rough sleeping they can pin the location, and our partner service Dublin Simon will be out to them in an hour, and we will have emergency accommodation available,” she said.

Most rough sleepers will use emergency accommodation, Ms Hayes said, but she acknowledged there is a cohort who do not.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure there are beds and health services available to everybody who needs them during this period,” she said.

Ms Hayes added that the DRHE will meet with organisations who provide services to homeless people on Monday in a bid to put plans in place.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann, said it lwould be bitterly cold this week with hail, sleet and snow in the northwest forecast for Wednesday night.

An air mass from the Arctic will bring the cold weather which is a “real reverse” and will come as a “big shock” when compared to the very mild November temperatures, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

The worst of the weather will hit on Wednesday night and the low temperatures will continue through the weekend with temperatures as low as minus five and -6 degrees.

While the highest risk of snow is in Donegal there could be snow showers at any time over the remainder of the country, Ms Cusack said.