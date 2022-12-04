Garda scrutinising backgrounds of Monaghan murder victim and suspect

Forensic officers and gardaí at a house in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, where Christopher Mooney's body was found. Detectives are trying to build up a picture of murder suspect Kieran Hamill. Photograph: Liam McBurney

Gardaí are trying to assess the mental state in recent weeks of south Armagh man Kieran Hamill (37), who they believe murdered Christopher Mooney (60) in his home near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, last week before later being killed in a road traffic incident.

Detectives are also seeking to establish any possible links between the two men.

Mr Mooney was convicted and jailed for sexually abusing a minor 19 years ago. He had been ostracised by his local community and was attacked in his home about eight years ago because he was a convicted sex offender.

Gardaí believe Mr Hamill, from Crossmaglen, killed Mr Mooney last week and that the attack was likely linked to the older man’s history as a sex offender.

Under pressure

Detectives are in the process of building up a picture of Mr Hamill’s life in recent times in an attempt to establish if he was under pressure or had become mentally ill. They believe his family and friends can provide vital information about this.

Gardaí are also awaiting the results of toxicology tests taken after his death to determine if he was under the influence of any substances when he was killed on Thursday.

Mr Hamill had come to the attention of gardaí recently and was due in court next week to face charges of affray relating to an incident in Castleblayney last May. He was last year charged with assault causing harm to a woman and threatening her property in the Dundalk area. That case was scheduled for court next February.

The funerals of Mr Mooney and Mr Hamill are due to take place on Monday. Mr Mooney’s remains were due to be brought to St Patrick’s Church, Broomfield, for Requiem Mass at 11am. The funeral of Mr Hamill, a father of two who worked as a truck driver, was due to take place St Patrick’s Church, Crossmaglen, at 11am.

Body discovered

Mr Mooney was murdered in his home at Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, on Thursday. His brother called to the property at about 6.30am, disturbing the killer and discovering the dead man’s remains.

The killer fled on foot and Mr Mooney’s brother is understood to have tussled and exchanged words with him. About 30 minutes later, Mr Hamill was killed when he was struck by a car at Ballynacarry Bridge, about 3km from the house where Mr Mooney died.

Gardaí believe Mr Hamill was the man seen at the Mooney home and was effectively fleeing from the area when he was hit while walking in the dark along the N53 between Castleblayney and Dundalk.

Mr Mooney was assaulted and fatally wounded in what sources described as a sustained and personalised attack. While the house was ransacked, gardaí do not believe the killing was a burglary that went wrong.

There were also signs at the property that the fatal assault may have partly occurred outside the house as there were bloody hand prints on the front door. A van parked in the driveway was also damaged.