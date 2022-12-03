Temperatures set to drop below freezing with ‘showers of hail, sleet and snow’ at times

Freezing conditions are expected across the country over the next week, most likely at night, with each day to come set to be colder than the one preceding it. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing this week with snow expected in some places as colder conditions take hold.

The highest daytime temperatures over the coming week will fall back to single digits with an increased chance of frost in places. The east of the country may expect some showers on Sunday, with the potential for hail and thunder.

Some snow may fall on hills and highlands.

Met Éireann said in a statement: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in forecast detail, there is growing confidence that it will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week. Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected at times along with the possibility for severe frost and ice. Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low single figures with sub-zero temperatures by night.”

“After such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a shock to the system for many. There will be a good chance this weekend to make preparations for the winter weather,” says meteorologist Matthew Martin.

Monday is expected to see temperatures of between 5 and 9 degrees during the day, before dropping as low as 0 degrees during the night. Tuesday night is set to see widespread frost with a low of -1 degree. Highs on Wednesday will reach as high as just 6 degrees.