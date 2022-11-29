Live crib: Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he is ‘standing up for tradition’ as new home found

The live crib will return to a new home in St Stephen's Green. Pictured are (l to r) Katie Morrisroe, Head of National Historic Properties OPW; Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O'Donovan TD; and IFA President Tim Cullinan, with Stanley Griffiths (11 months), Mary Jane O’Connell (2 years) and Bob the Border Collie in Stephen’s Green, at the launch of the Live Animal Crib. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

There was ‘no room at the inn’ for the live crib at the Mansion House, but the Christmas tradition will continue after a new home has been found in St Stephen’s Green.

The live crib - featuring a donkey, two sheep and a goat, gathered around a scene which depicts the nativity - will be hosted the Summer House in the Dublin city centre park from December 8th.

The decision to abandon the tradition at the Mansion House, which had been in place since 1995, was made by Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, a Green Party councillor.

Following discussions with the Irish Farmers’ Association, the Office of Public Works announced that it would return in a new location. The shelter will be installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s Guidelines and animals will be tended to onsite every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan welcomed the announcement. “I believe St Stephen’s Green offers an appropriate, sheltered space for the animals and is easily accessible for the public. As a parent, I understand how popular this nativity scene with real animals is for thousands of families in and outside the city, and I look forward to its opening on December 8th.”

He said on RTE’s Claire Byrne that he believed he was “standing up for tradition”.

“I know that in some quarters at the moment it’s easy to throw traditions under the bus, but the crib is a very important part of the traditional Christmas and in that crib scene there were animals, the animals that will be brought here by the Sherlock family will be well looked after,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan said that he anticipated “bumper numbers in attendance” due to the respons from ordinary Dubliners and from people around the country who were “horrified when the concept of the crib was being reduced in the fashion that it was”.

“This is about me standing up for my way of life, the people I represent, rural Ireland, farmers and as well as that the children of Dublin who want to see a live crib and when the IFA reached out to us, the vast majority of people value tradition and value the Christmas message and they value the crib,” he said.

“What I am doing here, with my colleagues in the Office of Public Works is responding to the ordinary people of Ireland who are saying it is not a bad thing to stand up for traditional values - of the crib, of the message of it and not to water it down and sanitise it and maybe even start talking about a winter crib as opposed to a Christmas crib.

“The next thing that will be ditched in this country will probably be the word Christmas and I think sooner somebody just needs to say hold on a second what is it here that we are marking? Is it proper and right that we will do it in a traditional way that respects the values of the farming community up and down the country who look after their animals, who make sure they’re properly protected and who, in many cases are part of the family.”

“As somebody from the heart of rural Ireland this is my bread and butter and what I believe in.

“The whole story of Jesus, Mary and Joseph wasn’t in some sort of plastic container - the story of the holy family at Christmas is ultimately what Christmas is supposed to be about, the nativity scene that we were all taught going to school. Animals in a stable at the back of an inn where there was no room for them, that’s what we want to portray with IFA this year - a very simple message but as well as that delivering as well a message that OPW work cheek by jowl with farmers.”