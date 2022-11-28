Bridge Notes: Peter Goodman records notable double at North Kerry congress

Peter Goodman, who has represented both Ireland and Wales in international competition, registered a notable double at North Kerry congress which ended in Tralee on Sunday. With Aoife MacHale, he had a comfortable victory in the mixed pairs on Friday evening when finishing ahead of Tralee partnership Pat Fitzgibbon, Tom Hardiman with Mary Brady, Jim Stokes third. Goodman and Kelan O’Connor had an even easier win in the main pairs tournament on Saturday finishing six percentage points clear of Kay Cussen, Denis Sheehan with Bridie O’Reilly, Mary Lonergan taking the intermediate prize.

Goodman’s attempt at the treble was foiled on Sunday when he, MacHale, O’Connor and John O’Connor were beaten into second place in the team event by David O’Brien, Deirdre O’Halloran, Phyllis O’Regan, Horst Rosler who won all their matches including a vital one against Goodman for an easy victory. Gordon Lessells, Sheehan, Vivienne and John Murray were third.

Other North Kerry results: Intermediate B: 1. Helena Murphy, Michael Doyle; 2. Bridget Dwyer, Mary Murphy. Novice: Anne Condon, Rosemarie O’Sullivan; Ciaran Broadbury, Ursula Daly.

Kilkenny congress, which was played online, also ended on Sunday. Entries included a number of cross-channel players. Former national champions David Scannell and Eoin MacNeill returned to winning ways when they teamed up with current women’s internationals Gilda Pender and Rebecca O’Keeffe-Brown to win the team tournament from Tim O’Connell, Fergus O’Connor, Jean Kelly, Verna Brownlow with Kath Nelson, Arthur Hughes, Dave Robinson, Jeff Smith third. Dan O’Farrell, Judith Lawson won the main pairs event; Davy Noonan, Terry O’Hara were second, Margaret Farren, Anna Carr third. Area masters: 1. David Cope, Patricia McCormack; 2. Tie: Niamh Harty, Paul Kane; Mary Guinan, Joseph O’Keeffe. Mixed: 1. Kelly, O’Connell; 2. Mary Trench, Finian O’Donoghue. Gala pairs: 1. Farren, Carr; 2. Deirdre Leopold, Liz Jennings. Intermediate: 1. Claire Tallon, Marian Tubbritt; 2. Kevin and Mary Moylan. Intermediate B/Novice: Ann Murphy, Gráinne Burke; 2. Amy Flahive, Marion Hayes. Intermediate B: 1. John and Paul Woodlock; 2. Helena Murphy, Michael Doyle.

Diane Greenwood, Zrinka Kokot; Sandie Millership, Anne Hassan; Mary Kelly-Rogers, Anne Fitzpatrick topped the Northern Ireland’s women’s trials and will contest the home-international championship. Greenwood will also play in the open championship for which Fitzpatrick will be a reserve.

Regional pairs’ championships will take place next weekend in each of the national association’s 13 regions. Competitors should contact regional secretaries for details of venues and starting times.