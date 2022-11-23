CervicalCheck investigator says ‘serious work’ needed on open disclosure policy

Dr Gabriel Scally presents his review of the implementation of recommendations of the scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Government-appointed investigator into the CervicalCheck screening controversy said there was “unfinished business” and “serious work” to be done in creating a policy of open disclosure in Irish healthcare.

Dr Gabriel Scally made his remarks on publication of his report on the implementation of recommendations from his 2018 scoping inquiry into the issue. He said that very substantial progress had been made in implementing the recommendations but described open disclosure as a “process in the making” and that there was “much more work to be done.”

The public health specialist said he was “astounded” there is a prohibition in law against people making a complaint to the HSE about a clinical judgment made by a doctor working for the health service.

Assessing the progress made in the implementation of his 50 recommendations, Dr Scally said he found it “very puzzling” that there was a prohibition under the 2004 Health Act against making a complaint to the HSE against a doctor or other healthcare professional providing care funded by the HSE.

Dr Scally said he had “never come across” this before. He urged the Medical Council, the regulatory body for the medical profession, to change its approach to the concept of duty and culture of candour in dealings between doctors and patients.

He said that, “unfortunately”, the council had not changed the wording in medical guidelines which say that doctors “should” be open and honest with patients. “For me, that is the wrong way around - it should be ‘must,’” he said.

Dr Scally paid tribute to the late cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan, who died earlier this month, saying that the “best way” of honouring the Kilkenny woman was to implement the recommendations in his scoping report, both in the letter and spirit of his recommendations. He said that Ms Phelan like so many others “caught up in the CervicalCheck debacle” wanted to see change.

“There have been very many tributes to Vicky over the last weeks since she died. I share the great sense of loss felt by so many,” he said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly asked Dr Scally last January to conduct a final progress report into the implementation of the 50 recommendations he made in his 2018 report.

Among them were the recommendation that a statutory duty of candour be placed both on healthcare professionals and the organisations they work for. He said this duty should also be extended to the individual professional-patient relationship.

He advised that the decision not to disclose an error or mishap to a patient must only be available in a “very limited number of well-defined and explicit circumstances, such as incapacity.”

‘Handled badly’

Each and every proposed decision not to disclose must be subject to external scrutiny and that this process “must involve a minimum of two independent patient advocates,” he said.

The CervicalCheck controversy surfaced in 2018 after Ms Phelan, who had cervical cancer, settled her High Court case for €2.5 million after she was given incorrect smear test results. Ms Phelan died earlier this month, eight years after her cancer diagnosis.

Within days of the settlement, it emerged that hundreds of women diagnosed with cervical cancer were not told about an audit of past smear tests. The HSE said at the time that in the cases of more than 200 women, the audit found on look-back that their screening tests “could have provided a different result or a warning of increased risk or evidence of developing cancer.”

The HSE said that, for these women, the tests could have “recommended earlier follow-up.”

The audit was undertaken after the women were diagnosed with cancer and was undertaken in direct response to their diagnoses after their cancers were notified to CervicalCheck.

Dr Scally criticised governance issues at the screening service and the way women were treated and how, if information about the audit had been available to consultants in 2016 and 2017, why the women were not informed. He found that of 204 women whose clinicians were told about the audit, some 161 were not told and, for 148 women, no reason was recorded for the non-disclosure.

The public health specialist said that the disclosure of the audit was “handled badly in most cases and sometimes very badly indeed.”

He found that one consultant told an affected woman: “What difference does it make?” when she asked why she wasn’t told about the audit.

Asked how she would be informed of further information, he told her: “Watch the news.”

“All professionals should have a duty when things go wrong to deal with them in an open, honest and frank manner and with the grace and compassion that they deserve,” said Dr Scally