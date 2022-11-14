Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies aged 48

Ms Phelan’s campaigning led to the establishment of an independent investigation, led by public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally who reported on the controversy in 2018. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The death has taken place of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.

She died early this morning aged 48 in Milford Hospice, Limerick surrounded by her family.

The Kilkenny woman exposed the controversy around the national screening programme CervicalCheck, in which she and other women were not informed that cervical cancer smear test results showing them to be in the clear were actually inaccurate and the revised test results in an audit were kept from them for years.

She settled a High Court action for €2.5 million, without admission of liability, against Clinical Pathology Labs, a US laboratory that had been subcontracted by the Cervical Check national screening programme to assess the smear test results.

She had undergone a smear test in 2011 showing no abnormalities but was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. A subsequent CervicalCheck audit showed her original smear test result was wrong.

