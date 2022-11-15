New gambling law will ban all social media advertising

The proposed Gambling Regulation Bill will change the rules of gambling and the burgeoning online industry in Ireland.

A total ban will be imposed on gambling advertising on social media and there will be criminal sanctions for gambling companies who fail to protect children and vulnerable consumers under tough laws approved by the Government on Tuesday.

Terms of imprisonment of up to eight years can be imposed on the senior management of gambling companies that fail to follow the provisions of the Gambling Regulation Bill.

The proposed Bill is the most far-reaching and comprehensive legislation to regulate gambling in the history of the State and will fundamentally change the rules of gambling in Ireland, both physical gambling and the burgeoning online industry.

As well as setting up a powerful Gambling Regulatory Authority, the legislation will introduce a range of sweeping measures to protect consumers, problem gamblers, and vulnerable users, especially children.

It will not only regulate and circumscribe the activities of gambling companies but will also set out strict new rules on advertising and sponsorship.

The Bill was brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on behalf of James Browne for whom this substantial piece of legislation has taken up most of his time since being appointed Minister of State for Law Reform in 2020.

The Bill will reform legislation dating from 1953 which was wholly inadequate to deal with the dramatic changes that have occurred in the Gambling industry in the past two decades.

An essential component of the new Bill is a new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland which will have extensive powers to ensure protection for consumers. Anne Marie Caulfield has already been appointed as chief executive to begin work on establishing the authority.

In addition to a ban on gambling advertising on social media, there will be a total ban on any advertising on TV or online between the hours of 5.30am and 9pm each day. This is to ensure that children are not exposed to gambling. The includes advertising carried on satellite carriers such as Sky Sports.

At a media event to coincide with the publication of the Bill, Mr Browne said it is a tough piece of legislation. He said if an online gambling company was beyond the reach of this jurisdiction, the legislation would enable the gambling regulator to instruct the Internet Service Provider to make the site unavailable in Ireland.

In addition, any sporting club that has members under the age of 18 will not be allowed to be sponsored by a gambling company.

There will also be prohibitions on allowing children into any premises where gambling occurs and protections to ensure children do not have access to remote or online gambling. Advertisements will be required not to attach children.

In addition, any inducements to entice adults to gambling will be banked including free hospitality, VIP treatment, free bets and special offers. In addition, Ireland will follow the lead of the UK and ban all credit card gambling.

Mr Browne has said he expects the new laws to commence in 2023, including the full operation of the seven-person authority.

The Bill will also provide for a National Gambling Exclusion Register. All gambling companies which offer services in Ireland, either physically or online, will have to register with the authority. If a person decides they have a problem with gambling they can add their details to the register to self exclude. There will be a requirement on all companies to ensure that person is excluded.

There will also be a levy imposed on the industry for a Social Impact Fund, which will conduct research, provide problem gambling treatments, and also provide education and awareness. Gambling in Ireland has become a multibillion industry over the past two decades.

It is understood there will be powers in the Bill to prevent gambling to be used as a mean of laundering money for terrorist and criminal enterprises.

The launch was also attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman. Ms McEntee said she was aware from her own constituency of the enormous harm that gambling addiction can cause, especially to young men.

“We have all seen the impact that the gambling has on individuals. It is impacting young men more than young women.

“I acknowledge that people get enjoyment from gambling but it has a detrimental impact on some people. It can have huge ramifications for their family and extended family.

So often, many people want to help but find it very difficult to do so.”