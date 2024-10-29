New gambling regulator to begin work on phased basis next year

Gambling regulator chief executive designate Anne Marie Caulfield says the authority will keep the industry fully informed. Photograph: Eric Luke

The State’s new gambling regulator is likely to begin overseeing betting businesses in the Republic midway through next year, industry figures predict.

President Micheal D Higgins recently signed the new Gambling Regulation Act, which overhauls licensing and creates a new authority to govern betting firms, into law. Industry figures forecast that the new regime should begin operating midway through next year, a key point for many businesses as they will have to renew online betting licences by that time.

Government also has to pass several milestones before the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland can start functioning, including appointing the seven people the body requires.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee appointed senior civil servant Anne Marie Caulfield as chief executive designate of the authority in summer 2022. Her office has 11 staff. According to the Department of Justice, the State’s Public Appointments Service will shortly begin recruiting the authority’s seven members.

The Minister will appoint the candidates the service recommends.

The department could not say when the authority would start regulating but noted this would happen in a phased “timely manner” after its establishment.

Jack Chambers, Minister for Finance, earmarked €9.1 million for the authority next year in this month’s budget. That includes €4 million for technology.

Ms Caulfield wrote to industry organisations last week confirming that her organisation would begin its work on a “phased basis” but pointing out that it has already completed many preparations. In a statement she said that the authority was committed to keeping the industry fully informed so businesses can “plan for the new regulatory regime”.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Appointments Service last week advertised for someone to head the authority’s social fund. Under the new law’s provisions, betting businesses will contribute to this fund which the authority will use to tackle problem gambling.

Betting businesses regard the fund’s establishment as one of the key steps towards establishing the new regime.

Alongside that, they say that the authority will also have to set up its new licensing system. The law demands that all gambling businesses operating in the Republic be licensed and makes it a criminal offence to operate without a proper permit.

Lawyers at Arthur Cox recently noted that current permits are preserved until licensing sections of the act come into force. Existing high street and online bookies’ licences will have a run-off period, but lawyers said that how this would work in practice depended on how the regulator developed the new system.

Betting businesses are keen that the authority works on a national self-exclusion register for customers who voluntarily ask bookmakers not to take their bets. Currently, most individual bookies have systems where customers who fear they have a problem, or are at risk, can exclude themselves in this way.

The firms cannot share that information with others; so, the new law establishes a national register allowing people to exclude themselves from betting with all licensed businesses in the State when they do so with one.

The Irish Bookmakers’ Association said this week it welcomed the opportunity to work with Ms Caulfield and the new authority.