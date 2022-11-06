Fire breaks out at Kildare facility planned to house Ukrainian refugees

It is understood that the fire was confined to a single shed and may have started when some wooden planks caught fire

A fire has broken out at a Co Kildare sports centre on Sunday evening, which is the subject of a proposal to convert it into an accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees.

The blaze started shortly after 7pm at the Kill Equestrian Centre, outside Kill village.

It happened about 48 hours after local people arranged a meeting to discuss the plan to house some 350 Ukrainians at the centre, which has not been used for equestrian activities for more than 10 years.

[ Residents express concern over plan to use equestrian centre as accommodation centre ]

At least four fire engines from the Co Kildare fire service attended the scene and flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the premises. A water tanker was also at the scene as well as a service vehicle.

READ MORE

It is understood that the fire was confined to a single shed and may have started when some wooden planks caught fire.

It is also understood that nobody was injured and the blaze has been brought under control.