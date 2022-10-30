Christ Church Cathedral among bodies vying to host Mansion House live crib this year

The dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin is among a number of individuals and organisations offering solution to the controversy over the cancellation of this year’s live crib at the city’s Mansion House.

Dean Dermot Dunne said the Cathedral would “be very glad” to have the crib on display in the cathedral gardens. He said he believed the crib would “fit in very nicely” after the cathedral’s own nativity arrangements were thrown into doubt after the person who used to organise the display moved to Cork. “The crib and the live animals would be very welcome here, if they have to move from the Mansion House”, Dean Dunne told The Irish Times. “We have the room, it is still very much in the city centre and it would be very welcome here”, he said.

It became known late last week that the Lord Mayor, Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy, has decided not to host the live crib at the Mansion House this year. The crib which has been a feature of Christmas in the Capital for 27 years was operated under a partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association and supervised by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA). The crib housed a selection of goats, sheep and donkeys with children numbering highly among the visitors. The DSPCA said it was “disappointed” by the decision, adding that it would deprive inner-city children of a rare opportunity to see live farm animals. Spokeswoman Gillian Bird said the animals involved were always well treated and it supported the live crib every year.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council mayor Mary Hanafin has also put in a bit to provide a home for the live crib pointing out the council has plenty of “available safe space” either around the harbour or near the shopping district at the junction of Marine Road and Lower George’s Street. “The animals are coming from Enniskerry, so it would be nearer for them”, she said. Ms Hanafan added that she had spoken to council chief executive Frank Curran and had his full support for the move. She has also written to the IFA to extend the invitation.

Minister for State at the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan also indicated that it may be possible to find other publicly owned sites for the crib in the Capital. Mr O’Donovan took to social media to say: “Children have taken a lot over the last two years. This decision should be reconsidered by @DubCityCouncil so that children who have never been able to see a full live Nativity with all the animals, can this Christmas. They’ll be well looked after by @IFAmedia”.

Asked for a comment on the offer a spokesman from the Irish Farmers Association said the organisation’s immediate priority was to secure a meeting with the Lord Mayor. “It is a 27 year partnership and preparations were already in place. We were not told ‘listen your preparations might not be needed this year’, the first the IFA knew of this was when we got a call from a journalist asking for a comment”.

The spokesman said the crib was a “gift to the people of Dublin from the farmers of Ireland” and as such it was synonymous with the Mansion House. He said the IFA meets the Lord Mayor of Dublin only once a year, at the launch of the crib, and as the Lord Mayor’s term of office is one year, there is only one meeting with each individual mayor. “So we have asked for a meeting with the Lord Mayor. Given the weekend that is in it that couldn’t be before next week. Asked if the IFA would consider other venues the spokesman said “lets jump that fence when we come to it. I would emphasise we are now focused on having a meeting with the Lord Mayor” he said.

Last week IFA president Tim Callinan said he was “amazed and shocked” with the decision. “I think the engagement with children who are not used to seeing animals is very important.,” he said.

Cllr Conroy said it was not a matter of animal welfare but because the nativity scene has to be viewed from behind a plastic barrier.

She said there was no interaction between the children and animals in the last number of years. Instead they “were looking at a window at the animals” and she said she wanted to bring something different.

In place of the crib, she would like to introduce choirs, sleighs and post boxes, leaving no room for a crib.

“It will give children a different, new experience at the Mansion House. This will bring more fun, excitement and interaction, It will be more inclusive for more people. It will be a winter wonderland‚” she told RTÉ's News at One programme on Friday.

“The details of this are to be finalised and will be announced later” she said.