Mary McAleese calls on Dublin Mayor to reverse decision on removing live animal Christmas crib from city centre

Former president Mary McAleese has written to Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy asking her to reconsider the decision to drop the annual live animal Christmas crib at the Mansion House.

Ms Conroy, a Green Party councillor, decided against allowing live animals to be part of the crib display on Dawson Street. Ms Conroy said the decision was made in light of the lack of interaction between visiting children and the animals in recent years, and said she wanted to bring something different to the event.

In an email seen by The Irish Times, Ms McAleese said: “I listened carefully to the radio interview with Bryan Dobson in which you explained why you were dropping the live crib and what you propose for the Christmas season at the Mansion House ... I was not persuaded by the reasons you advanced for dropping the live crib and even less captivated by the winter wonderland you described.”

“I know your decision has caused a lot of sadness and I am sure that was never your intention. But since it has had these unintended consequences I appeal to you to think again and make provision for integrating the live crib into your winter wonderland project. That would capture all hearts and make for a very special and deep experience,” Ms McAleese said.

The Lord Mayor told RTÉ Radio News at One programme on Friday that she wished to introduce a more “inclusive” winter wonderland-style experience, which would include choirs, sleighs and post boxes at the Mansion House in place of the crib with live animals.

Live animals, including donkeys, sheep and goats, have been part of the traditional crib display at the Mansion House for over 25 years. The animals were supervised by members of the Irish Famers’ Association and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.