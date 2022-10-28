Monaghan couple killed in N2 crash well known in equine sporting circles

A couple killed in a three-vehicle crash in Co Monaghan on Thursday night have been named as Ronnie and Jean Hollinger. They were aged in their 60s.

The couple who were well-known in equine circles died when they were involved in a collision involving two cars and a lorry on the N2 near Castleblayney. They were the operators of the Creevagh House Stud, near Ballybay. The couple were returning from Dublin when the crash happened.

Another woman, also thought to be in her 60s, was injured in the other car involved in the crash and remains in a critical condition in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The driver of the lorry is not understood to have been critically injured.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6.05pm and 6.30pm have been asked to make this available.

Horse Sport Ireland said the organisation was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the deaths of the Hollingers. The organisation paid tribute to the family and their Creevagh business which it said was respected throughout the Irish sport horse industry.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, who knew the couple, expressed her sympathies to the Hollinger family.

A notice on rip.ie carried condolences from neighbours and friends, including many from the horse sport community. The couple had five children and 11 grandchildren. They will be buried at Coolshannnagh burial grounds, Monaghan, after noon funeral service in the Elim Church, Ballybay Road on Monday.