May Blood, founder member of Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, dies aged 84

May Blood pictured in 2006 in the Shankill district of Belfast where she was a community worker. Photograph: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Baroness May Blood, following her death on Friday at the age of 84.

Baroness Blood would be remembered for her impact as founding member of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition and campaigner for integrated education in Northern Ireland, and her loss would be “felt by so many,” the President said in a statement.

“The work she has done on the integrated education campaign, as well as her proud record of trade union activism and the bravest presentation of gender rights, have benefitted all those committed to building a generation who will enjoy peace and a shared life together,” he said.

“Baroness Blood was a truly progressive force. What she brought in particular was the emphasis on endurance in campaigns, knowing that change wouldn’t be instant but had to be kept moving.”

Higgins said he was “personally so struck by all of this” when she had a long visit in Áras an Uachtaráin in June 2021, in which she and the President “discussed all of these issues, and indeed discussed the things we would do together in the future.”

“Sabina and myself send our deepest sympathies to all her friends and family,” he said.

Born in Belfast, Blood was president of the Labour Party in Northern Ireland and represented the party until she stepped down from the House of Lords in 2018.

In 1998, Blood was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Ulster. She also received honorary degrees from Queen’s University of Belfast and Open University.