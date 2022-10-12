Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine, says Kyiv

Ukrainian artillerymen walk away from their self-propelled gun after firing at a Russian position in the Donetsk region on October 11th, 2022. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Russian troops have sustained equipment and troop losses in Ukraine’s south, according to Ukraine’s military.

“Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported that they completed over 300 fire missions, targeting and damaging two Russian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an APC [armoured personnel carrier],” the Kyiv Independent said in a tweet.

Elsewhere, US president Joe Biden said he does not think Russian president Vladimir Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon. Mr Putin is a “rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Mr Biden said during a CNN interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Mr Biden warned last week the world faced the most acute nuclear threat since the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago.

Amid warnings from the UN and some Nato countries that Moscow may be committing a war crime with its continuing deadly blitz on civilian targets, Russia’s defence ministry said its troops continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure.

The leaders of the G7 condemned Russia’s most recent missile attacks on cities across Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms” and vowed to stand “firmly” with Kyiv “for as long as it takes”.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has asked G7 leaders to supply more air defence systems and for an international monitoring mission on the Belarusian border.

French president Emmanuel Macron described Russia’s attacks as “a profound change in the nature of this war”.

During Russia’s strikes in recent days, cruise missiles and armed drones rained down on parks, playgrounds, power stations and other civilian targets.

Roughly 30 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been hit by Russia since Monday, officials said. As millions in Ukraine are facing blackouts due to the attacks, the government has urged civilians to cut their electricity use and not use domestic appliances such as ovens and washing machines.

Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday they exhumed the bodies of dozens of people, including civilians and a one-year-old baby, to determine the cause of death after the retreat of Russian troops from Lyman and Sviatohirsk, two recently liberated towns in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Mr Putin will meet Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday to discuss Ukraine.

The Russian leader has told the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency that he is “open to dialogue” on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia power plant has been kidnapped by Russian forces, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said.

Valeriy Martynyuk was taken on Monday and is being detained in an unknown location, Energoatom said in a post on Telegram. — Guardian