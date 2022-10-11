College Green to go car-free from next year under priority plan

An artist's impression of the pedestrian and cycle plaza planned for College Green that would see the traffic-free zone double in size from previous designs

Cars will be phased out from Dublin’s College Green from next year onwards as part of a list of 30 projects being brought to Cabinet by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Last December it was reported that the pedestrianisation of College Green would not begin until 2024, six years after Dublin City Council’s previous plans for the civic plaza were rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

However, the council in November of 2020 published new plans for the pedestrian and cycle plaza that would see the traffic-free zone double in size from previous designs.

Last year, the council said it would be getting planning and going through a procurement process for a contractor with a view to being in a position to start work on College Green in early 2024.

However, Mr Ryan will bring a memo on “pathfinder projects” as part of his department’s national mobility policy.

In total, 30 transport projects from across the country have been selected and the pathfinder project seeks to ensure they are delivered at a faster pace.

Details of the various projects will be unveiled early next week, but Mr Ryan will tell Cabinet the 30 selected are “exemplar projects in cities, towns and town lands” that were submitted by local authorities in response to a call from the Minister for the most transformative public transport and active travel projects that could be delivered by 2025.

Rather than being a funding programme, the pathfinder scheme is a mechanism to ensure the projects will happen quickly. A range of supports and a status to the projects will be detailed to speed up their implementation.

Rapidly rolling out the sustainable mobility policy is understood to be critical to meeting Ireland’s 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.