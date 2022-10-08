Bodies of woman (40s) and baby found in Dublin house

The bodies of a woman and a child were discovered at a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of a woman and baby were found in a Dublin house on Saturday.

The bodies were discovered after gardaí and emergency services attended a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin shortly after 3pm.

A woman, aged in her 40s, and a baby boy were found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The bodies remain in the house which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to assist the family and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Gardaí have said results from postmortem examinations will determine the course of the investigation.