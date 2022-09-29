Gardaí arrest driver and rescue five children after patrol cars rammed in Cork

Three patrol cars were reportedly rammed and two gardaí injured as they attempted to stop a van in Cork last night.

Gardaí last night rescued five children after they stopped and arrested the driver of a vehicle who allegedly rammed three Garda cars in a rage following a domestic dispute.

The incident began around 9pm when a member of the public notified gardaí that a van was being driven erratically on the southbound lane of the N8 near Fermoy, heading towards Cork city.

Gardaí attempted to apprehend the driver but when they became aware that he had five children in the van with him, including an infant, they proceeded with caution.

It is understood the man then drove towards Cork and to Mahon, on the city’s southside, before reportedly ramming three Garda cars in a period of around 20 minutes.

Gardaí then called for support from the Armed Support Unit from Anglesea Street Garda station.

Members of the ASU stopped the van using a stinger device on the N28 Cork to Carrigaline Road on Carr’s Hill at around 10pm.

The man was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows suspects to be detained for up to 24 hours.

All five children were medically examined and it is understood they were uninjured. Gardaí were last night in contact with both their mother and the Family and Child agency, Tusla.

Two gardaí were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment though it’s believed that neither suffered serious injuries in the rammings which left up to seven vehicles damaged.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident, which they believe was sparked by a domestic dispute. They said it was fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed.

“Thankfully we were able to stop this vehicle using a stinger device and all five children are safe and well. They are all very young – we were very fortunate that this didn’t end in tragedy for someone,” a Garda source said.