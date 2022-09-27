Budget 2023 main points: Vacant homes tax introduced, excise reductions on fuel extended, carbon tax to increase

Budget 2023 is unique given its “budget within a budget” nature — with €4.1 billion in one off measures turbocharging a €6.9 billion ordinary package in an effort to insulate voters from the cost of living crisis — along with €300 million from the Covid reserve fund. Here’s what’s once off, and what’s going to be permanent or longer-lasting, and the economic backdrop.

Economic forecast

Paschal Donohoe said that headline inflation will be 8.5 per cent this year and just over 7 per cent for 2023. Core inflation, which strips out energy impacts, is now expected to be 5.25 per cent this year and just over 4.5 per cent for next. The forecast for modified domestic demand, which measures the domestic economy to 1.25 per cent for next year.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at low levels, Donohoe said, despite the headwinds, and the recovery in tax receipts is “broad based”, he said, including income tax take. The general surplus will be €1 billion or 0.5 per cent this year, and 2.25 per cent for next year. He said much of this was due to excess corporate tax which could change at short notice — with €20 billion expected under this heading by the end of the year.

He said that public debt would stabilise at €225 billion stabilisation in public debt if trajectory continues, or €44,000 per capita. However, the debt to GDP ratio is now projected to decline to 73 per cent by 2025.

He said that corporation tax receipts are not being used for permanent increases in spending. There will be a new metric (GGB*) to monitor the health of the exchequer receipts when multinational income is excluded.

Michael McGrath said the budget was being delivered against an extraordinary backdrop of challenge. He said the experience of the last three years “demonstrates our resilience as a nation”. He said we have not experienced inflation like the current level in more than 40 years. “This is a budget for its time, a budget that seeks to respond with unprecedented measures, a breadth of measures and a speed of execution that we have not seen before,” he said.

There is going to be €90.4 billion in public expenditure next year, he said. There will be a contingency fund of €4.5 billion for next year.

Once-off measures

Excise reductions on petrol, marked gas oil and diesel, and the VAT rate on electricity and gas have been extended until the end of February

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme will pay up to €10,000 a month to businesses to cover up to 40 per cent of the uplift in their bills. It will compare the average unit price for electricity between 2022 and 2021. If it’s more than 50 per cent, the threshold will be passed. It will need approval from the EU commission

There will be a Ukraine Crisis Enterprise Scheme worth €200 million for exporters and manufacturers

Every household will get €600 in electricity credits in three payments of €200: the first before Christmas and two in the new year, at €1.2 billion.

A lump sum of €400 will be paid to fuel allowance recipients before Christmas

A double week cost of living support payment to social welfare recipients in October

The Christmas bonus will also be paid in early December

€500 for those on Working Family Payment in November

Double child benefit payment in November

€500 for those on carers support grant in November

€200 for those on Living Alone Allowance before Christmas

€500 for those on disability allowances, invalidity pension and the blind pension

€1,000 off the student contribution this year

A double monthly payment of SUSI maintenance grants

A €1,000 increase for postgraduate student grant

Public transport reduction fare until end of 2023

Total value of once off package is €2.2 billion

€100 million for schools, to help with energy costs with school transport providers

Not for profit organisations will get €60 million this year for energy costs

There will be temporary funding of €90 million for tourism and the arts to help support the recovery from the Covid pandemic

Permanent/multi-year

Income tax package of €1.1 billion. The standard rate cutoff point has been put to €40,000. Tax credits for personal employee and earned income credit by €75.

Second USC rate increased to account for the increase in the minimum wage.

The Help to Buy scheme has been extended by two years to the end of 2024.

A tax credit of €500 for 400,000 renters from next year, but people will be able to claim it this year too.

A vacant homes tax has been introduced. It will be three times a property’s local property tax, on top of the existing rate. Properties vacant for more than 30 days in a 12 month period will be eligible.

A levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other concrete products raising €80 million annually from 3rd April next year at a rate of 10 per cent

As legislated for, the carbon tax will increase by €7.50 per tonne to €48.50 from October 12th. This will increase petrol and diesel costs by 2c per litre. This will however be offset by a reduction in the NORA levy of 2c per litre — basically cancelling out any impact at the pump.

Five agricultural tax reliefs will be extended for young trade farmers, farm restructuring and stock reliefs. The term of their extension remains to be seen. There will be a time limited scheme for accelerate capital allowances for the construction of modern slurry storage facilities.

Employers can give up to €1,000 in a tax free payment in voucher form to workers, up from €500.

The cost of special exemption orders for late night venues will be halved to €55.

The social protection package will for next year is €1 billion, covering the €12 increase to weekly payments

The working family payment threshold is up by €40

Qualified Child Increase is up to €42 and €50 for under and over 12s

From 1st Jan, the qualifying income threshold for the fuel allowance will be €120, and €500 or €1000 for older persons

Domiciliary care allowance will be increased to €320 per month

The hourly subsidy paid per child to childcare providers under the National Childcare Scheme will almost treble from €0.50 to €1.40, to a maximum of 45 hours. The Government hopes this will bring down the cost to parents by 25 per cent, an average of €1,200 and a maximum of €2,100. It will cost €121 million. There will be €59 million more for core funding to provide more hours and capacity in the sector. The childcare budget will be €1 billion next year, he said, five years ahead of target.

The student contribution fee will come down by €500 for families earning €65,000-€100,000 per year

SUSI grants are going up by between 10-14 per cent

The PhD stipend will be increased

Hospital inpatient charges are going to be removed for all public patients

Free GP care will be extended to more than 400,000, with 6 and 7 year olds to gain access by the end of this year

Free contraception will be extended to women aged up to 30

A state-funded IVF scheme will be started

In total, there will be more than €300 million for waiting lists

An increase of €58 million for mental health funding

€439 million of the Covid fund will go to test and trace, vaccinations and PPE programmes

Increased funding for special education: there will be 686 new Special Needs Teachers and 1,194 Special Needs Assistants hired

There will be 370 additional teaching posts funded

Free schoolbooks for all primary school pupils from September of next year benefiting more than 500,000 pupils

€150 million in extra funding to strengthen the financial position of the higher education sector

2,500 additional apprenticeship places

There will be another 1,000 gardaí hired, and 430 civilian staff, with 200 recruits entering Templemore every three months in the coming years

400 new members of the Defence Forces and a €35 million increase in capital funding, partially to support the development of new radar systems

€177 million more for international development

Other