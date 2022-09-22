Taxi drivers given extension on ten-year age limit for vehicles

Taxi drivers are to be granted an extension on the current 10-year age limit for their vehicles, the Dáil has heard. Photograph: Eric Luke

Taxi drivers are to be granted an extension on the current 10-year age limit for their vehicles because of a global shortage of new cars, the Dáil has heard.

Up to 4,000 vehicles that were set to be put off the road next year are now expected to continue operating as taxis next year.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan confirmed the National Transport Authority (NTA) had extended the 10-year rule, which limits the age of vehicles drivers could use.

The Minister said there would be a public consultation in the coming weeks but that he expected the extension to be implemented “and I’m glad the NTA took this decision”.

Sinn Féin transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke, who had called for the 10 year rule to be abandoned or extended by five years, welcomed the “U-turn” on the issue.

However, the Minister said it was “far from being a U-turn but recognising the reality that it is very difficult to get vehicles at the present time. There’s a global supply shock”.

“It’s not ideal in terms of having to do an extension, I’ll be honest. We want a modern fleet. It’s not anything against taxi drivers, it’s just setting certain standards,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke insisted it was a U-turn as a number of months ago when taxi drivers “were shouting from the rafters” about a potential shortage of cars “you were categorical in your opposition”.

He also criticised the taxi advisory committee and called for Mr Ryan to “scrap it”. He said it was not reflective of the taxi sector and its interests.

The Meath East TD pointed out the NTA had told public representatives “it was an executive decision” to change the 10-year rule and not a recommendation from the advisory body, which the four taxi sector representative groups were not part as they regard it as “a talking shop”.

Mr Ryan rejected the call and said the advisory committee’s role was to “advise, consider and inform” what the NTA and the department do. He said although he would like the Dublin taxi groups to be represented, the group “has to be a national advisory body”.