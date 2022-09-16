Stress-tests of energy supplies successfully completed, says Government

The stress tests were aimed at preparing the State for any potential shocks to energy supplies over the coming months. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

The Government has said it has successfully completed a series of planned stress-tests of energy supplies, aimed at preparing the State for any potential shocks to supplies over the coming months.

The Department of Environment and Communications said the second of two emergency test exercises had been carried out on Friday, to gauge the State’s preparedness for “a hypothetical and unlikely disruption to Ireland’s gas and electricity supplies”.

In a statement, the department said exercises to test preparedness were held regularly “to ensure that the Government, State agencies and industry are prepared to effectively manage a range of potential scenarios”.

Pressure on Ireland’s electricity supply has been increasing in recent weeks, with some expressing concerns the system will be under serious strain during the coming winter months. Green Party leader and Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan has repeatedly said that the country will not be faced with power cuts this winter.

The department said it was aware that any significant disruption to energy supplies would have an impact across various sectors, as well as causing disruption to households and businesses. The statement said the Government was “committed to ensuring that the risk is minimised and prepared for”.

Officials said the stress-tests were required to make sure the State had a “co-ordinated response to major incidents in the unlikely or rare event that they occur”.

The tests took place on September 9th and 16th in the National Emergency Coordination Centre in Agriculture House in Dublin. A number of departments and State bodies took part, as well as Gas Networks Ireland, EirGrid, ESB Networks, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The department said the second day of the stress-tests was completed with “valuable input from all of the key stakeholders involved”.