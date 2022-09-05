Civilian killed in collision with Irish military vehicle in Lebanon

An Irish soldier with the Irish Defence Forces in Southern Lebanon looks out over the Jordan Valley. Photograph: Kate Geraghty

A number of investigations have begun following a collision involving an Irish armoured military vehicle in Lebanon which resulted in a civilian fatality.

The victim was killed following a collision involving a Defence Forces Armoured Utility Vehicle (AUV). The vehicle was on a routine patrol as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) mission when the incident occurred.

It is understood the victim was riding a moped, sources told The Irish Times.

The soldiers in the vehicle at the time are currently being debriefed and Defence Forces military police have begun an investigation.

Investigations have also been launched by Unifil’s International Military Police (IMPs) and the local Lebanese authorities.

A Defence Forces spokeswoman said the Defence Forces “have extended their condolences and sympathies to the municipality and family of the deceased.”

The Irish military operates several AUV vehicles, which weigh about six tonnes, as part of its 460 troop commitment to Unifil.

“The Irish Defence Forces can confirm, while out on a routine patrol this morning, an Armoured Utility Vehicle (AUV) was involved in a road traffic accident which resulted in a civilian fatality,” a Defence Forces statement said.

“The Irish Military Police and International Military Police (IMPs) are involved with local Lebanese authorities, investigating this incident.”