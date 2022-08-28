Mother of man killed in Monasterevin incident ‘humbled’ by support

Players from Kilmallock GAA Club formed a guard of honour as Dylan McCarthy's coffin was taken from the church to his final resting place.

The mother of the victim of a fatal assault in Kildare last weekend told her son’s funeral Mass on Sunday that the family are “humbled” by a wave of condolences sent to them “from all over Ireland”.

Dylan McCarthy (29), from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, sustained fatal injuries when attacked by several men at a pub in Monesterevin on Sunday, August 21st.

The talented hurler had travelled with family to the Kildare town to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew Liam.

Hundreds of mourners who attended his funeral Mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church, in Kilmallock, heard he was a “treasure” to his family.

Mr McCarthy’s mother, Marita, recited the first reading and later thanked staff at Tallaght hospital for their support, and efforts in trying to save her son. “Their professionalism and care of Dylan and their kindness to us will never be forgotten,” she said.

“We are so grateful and blown away by our community, especially the GAA for the guards of honour over the last few days. The candlelit vigil [Friday night] was so comforting and an example of why Kilmallock is the best place in Ireland and probably the world.”

‘Best friend’

Ms McCarthy also thanked the staff at Portlaoise hospital and St James’s Hospital, Dublin for treating her husband and Dylan’s father and “best friend” Eamon, who sustained facial injuries during the attack on their son.

Mr McCarthy’s organs were donated after his death, which it was heard were received by four people in need of life-saving transplant surgeries. “Thank you to the organ donor service who assisted the donation, and the gardaí for all you have done for us and to the Garda family liaison officer for keeping us up to date with information,” she added.

Fr Pat Bluett, Kilmallock, said the entire community was “shocked and numbed” by Mr McCarthy’s death.

“It never seems right, that parents should lose a child and we cannot but feel that God has got things in the wrong order … a young life needlessly ended, causing so much suffering.”

Reading a tribute written by Mr McCarthy’s family which drew laughter from the congregation, Fr Bluett continued: “Dylan was a legend, well, that’s how he described himself. He was honest, patient, positive, thoughtful, forgiving, show gratitude and generosity, have good manners and show an interest in others — he was all of this and more. And his generosity as an organ donor will live on in four organ recipients; as he’d say himself, ‘my legend will still live on’.”

Limerick jersey

Kilmallock GAA and Limerick hurling were the world to Mr McCarthy, who travelled with his father to Croke Park for the last three years to see the Shannonsiders lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, said Fr Bluett.

Local hurler Graeme Mulcahy’s three-in-a-row All Ireland winning Limerick jersey, which was presented to Mr McCarthy’s family following his death, was placed beside his coffin next to his own hurley, helmet, and sliotar.

Local soloist Lisa Finn and pianist Colette Connery-Duggan performed Dreams, by the Cranberries, which has become a Limerick hurling anthem. Players from Kilmallock GAA Club formed a guard of honour as their team-mate’s coffin was taken from the church to his final resting place at Dromin Cemetery.