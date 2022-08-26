Ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies in Cork crash

Elderly woman was fatally injured when her car hit wall in Midleton

Barry Roche
Fri Aug 26 2022 - 13:30

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision which claimed the life of an elderly woman in Co Cork on Friday.

The woman, who was in her mid-80s, was driving on St Mary’s Road in Midleton in East Cork when her collided with a wall around midday.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics worked for over 40 minutes to try and save the woman but they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP.

The road was closed, and diversions were put in place to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator examine the scene in an effort to try and establish how the collision happened.

The body of the woman, understood to be from Midleton town, was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Gardaí in Midleton have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of the collision to contact them at Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550.

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times

