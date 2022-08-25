Ukrainians leaving student accommodation facing ‘great uncertainty’

Viktoriia Olomutska, a Ukrainian refugee who fled to Ireland with her two children, outside Leinster House. Photograph: Jack Power

Ukrainian refugees forced to vacate student accommodation across the country in the coming days have said they are facing “great uncertainty” about where they will be housed, as the State continues to grapple with a shortage of emergency housing.

Minister for Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said around 1,500 Ukrainians would have to be moved out of student accommodation over the weekend, ahead of the new college year starting.

One of those due to be moved from student housing, Viktoriia Olomutska, fled to Ireland from Ukraine with her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter at the end of May.

Originally from Kyiv, the family first stayed in the Citywest reception facility before being moved to student accommodation on the University College Dublin (UCD) campus, which Ms Olomutska said were “very good conditions”.

Her family were moved out of the UCD housing on August 15th and into student accommodation in Maynooth University.

“When settling in, everyone is informed that this is temporary housing until September 4th. Then everyone will be resettled, but it is not known where,” she told The Irish Times.

Ms Olomutska said living in Maynooth had been “very good”, with Ukrainians having access to good transport links and nearby shops and services. “It will be sad to leave this campus as well,” she said.

“It worries me that they can move us to tents, a gym, another distribution center. I really hope that they will help us find an Irish family,” she said.

The several thousand Ukrainians who had been living in student housing were now facing “great uncertainty” about where they would be accommodated, she said.

“September 1st is coming. Children must go to school. But we do not know where we will be, where we will be relocated,” she said. Ms Olomutska said she had wanted to place her two children in schools in Maynooth, but was advised not to do so as the family would soon be moved elsewhere.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr O’Gorman said it was likely many of those moved out of student accommodation would be sheltered in community halls.

“Across the summer we had 5,000 Ukrainian displaced persons accommodated in student accommodation, we have been moving people out of that accommodation over the last number of weeks, so right now there’s about 3,500 in student accommodation,” he said.

“This weekend is significant with about 1,500 we need to move out in the context of this weekend. Our focus is on moving people into pledged accommodation,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine some 45,000 refugees had arrived in Ireland, with the State accommodating around 35,000 of that number, he said. Mr O’Gorman said around 10 per cent of those were currently living in pledged accommodation, such as vacant homes or spare rooms offered by the public.

The Minister said it was expected August would present a pinch point in efforts to house Ukrainians. “We’ve always been clear we will do our best to accommodate people, but we’d also have open lines of communication with the Ukrainian embassy and they would have an understanding of the pressures that we’re under,” Mr O’Gorman said.